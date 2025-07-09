Cause of death revealed for ‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor Michael Madsen

Doctors have determined the cause of death for actor Michael Madsen, who was found unresponsive last week.

Madsen’s cardiologist told KNBC that his patient died from heart failure.

The actor’s manager told Entertainment Weekly that the doctor’s declaration was accurate and that heart disease and alcoholism were listed as contributing factors.

Since his doctor signed the ruling, no autopsy will be performed and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department considered the case closed since there was no foul play and his death was considered natural causes, KNBC reported.

Madsen, 67, was found unresponsive on July 3, Entertainment Weekly reported.

