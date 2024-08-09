Cash App security breach: Users will get portion of $15M class action settlement

Users of the Cash App may be able to cash in on part of a class action lawsuit settlement.

The lawsuit stemmed from a December 2021 data breach where there was an “unauthorized public release of the personally identifiable information of 8.2 million current and former Cash App Investing customers,” USA Today reported.

A former Cash App employee also was able to access customers’ personal information and downloaded that information.

The suit called Cash App and its owner Block Inc. negligent, The Washington Post reported.

Some plaintiffs claim they lost as much as $40,000 of money from their accounts, while also losing time trying to deal with fixing the issues, the newspaper reported.

As part of the agreement, users who had unauthorized or fraudulent withdrawals or transfers from their accounts from Aug. 23, 2018, and before Aug. 20, 2024, can submit a claim of up to $2,500 according to the settlement website.

The payments can be for out-of-pocket losses, lost time or transaction losses.

Users who qualify also have not had a reimbursement from Block Inc., Cash App Investing or a third party.

Despite the settlement agreement, Cash App and Block deny liability or wrongdoing, the Post reported.

To submit a claim, visit the settlement website.

The claim deadline is Nov. 18.





