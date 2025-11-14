Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcome baby boy

Rapper Cardi B and her boyfriend, New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs, are new parents.

The celebrity couple welcomed their baby boy last week, TMZ reported.

She announced her fourth child’s birth on social media on Thursday.

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

They started dating shortly after Cardi B broke up with Offset and announced that they were expecting a baby back in September.

Not only did she break the baby news at the time, but she also told CBS Mornings that she released her second studio album, “Am I the Drama?” She is also going to kick off a tour in February, E! News reported.

Cardi B has three children with Offset: Kulture, Blossom and Wave, while Diggs is father to Nova from a previous relationship, TMZ reported. The baby boy is their first child together.

