BTS teams with Oreo, releases limited-edition purple cookie

BTS and Oreo are teaming up for what they believe is a dynamite new product.

[ Read more trending news ]

The K-pop supergroup -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- are basking in the glow of winning Artist of the Year honors and two other awards at the American Music Awards on Monday.

Group members are now going global in a different way, marketing a snack they said they enjoyed as children -- and still love today.

Mondelez, Oreo’s parent company, said in a news release on Tuesday that BTS-themed Oreos will go on sale June 1 online, followed by availability at stores on June 8.

The product will be sold in more than 80 markets worldwide.

The white-and-tan creme center of the sandwich cookies was made to taste like hotteok, a brown sugar pancake that is a popular street food in South Korea, The Associated Press reported.

According to the news release, the purple-colored cookies are a nod to the group’s favorite color. The wafers will also feature the names of the seven band members and an outline of the light stick that BTS fans hold during concerts.

“For Oreo to be the first snacking brand we’ve collaborated with globally is a huge honor,” BTS said in a statement. “We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now Oreo is helping us share a taste of home with the world.

”We’re just so proud to add our own chapter to Oreo’s amazing story.”

Three of the cookies will form a special message to BTS fans, the news release stated. The embossments included within each pack will vary, the company said.

“This partnership is the latest expression of the Oreo brand’s strategy to disrupt the competitive snack market by curating collaborations that only the Oreo brand can deliver on,” the news release stated.

Matt Foley, Oreo’s vice president of marketing, said the partnership was about “shared passion.”

“We’re uniting BTS’ incredibly dedicated fanbase with our own loyal Oreo fans to create something genuinely new and exciting,” Foley said. “It’s this commitment to uniting our fanbases that keeps us at the forefront of pop culture and demonstrates how a brand with a rich history can continue to lead the conversation.”

©2026 Cox Media Group