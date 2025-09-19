Bizarre baggage: Suspected human remains found in luggage at Florida airport

TAMPA, Fla. — Customs officials searching luggage at a Florida airport after a passenger claimed 10 cigars discovered something more macabre -- a foil-wrapped duffel bag containing what looked like human remains, including part of a skull.

According to a tweet from customs officials on Thursday, the remains -- along with cigars and prohibited plants -- were found at Tampa International Airport.

Customs officials did not specify when the bizarre baggage was examined.

🚬 FROM CIGARS TO BONES?! 💀

What started as a passenger declaring just 10 cigars at @FlyTPA turned bizarre. CBP Agriculture Specialists uncovered prohibited plants, undeclared cigars, and a foil-wrapped duffel bag containing what looked like human remains, including part of a… pic.twitter.com/yxFKtU5EQP — Director of Field Operations Carlos C. Martel (@DFOFlorida) September 18, 2025

“The traveler claimed the items were for rituals, but due to serious health risks, the items were seized and destroyed,” Carlos Martel, director of field operations for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, said on X.

The items were passing through the airport’s station for Customs and Border Patrol.

“The items were seized and destroyed. It was unclear whether the passenger had been detained or was facing charges.

“At @CBP, we never know what baggage may hold, but smugglers should know we’ll always have a bone to pick," Martel wrote.

