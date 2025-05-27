Billy Joel’s wife Alexis thanks fans for their support after his brain condition announcement

After “Piano Man” Billy Joel announced last week that he had to cancel his upcoming slate of concerts, his wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, has spoken out, thanking his fans for their support.

Alexis Roderick Joel shared a statement on her husband’s Instagram account, writing, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

The post also included a photo of the couple along with their two daughters - Della, 9, and Remy,7, People magazine reported.

Billy Joel was recently diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus or NPH. The condition causes excessive cerebrospinal fluid to build up in the brain ventricles, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The fluid presses on the brain. It is treatable and can be reversed in some cases, but treatment does include surgical implantation of a shunt to drain the excess fluid.

Recent concerts have exacerbated the condition for Billy Joel, causing issues with his hearing, vision and balance. Doctors have advised him to stop performing while he undergoes physical therapy and during recovery.

Billy Joel’s ex-wife Christie Brinkley sent him good wishes via an Instagram post this week, writing, “Dear Billy, The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery. You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison.”

