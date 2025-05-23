Billy Joel cancels all upcoming concerts on doctor’s orders, brain disorder diagnosis

Billy Joel has some disappointing news for fans. He has to cancel all of his upcoming concerts after he was diagnosed with a brain disorder.

Joel made the announcement via social media.

In the post, he said he had been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus or NPH. He recently performed a concert and it caused hearing, vision and balance issues, so doctors have ordered him not to perform.

Joel is undergoing physical therapy to help deal with the issues.

Joel wrote, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint out audience, and thank you for understanding.”

Ticketholders do not have to do anything to get a refund. The money they paid will be returned automatically to the account they used to pay. The money, however, will be returned to the original ticket purchaser if the tickets were transferred to another person, the post said.

Here are the shows that will be refunded:

April 26, 2025: American Family Field, Milwaukee

July 5, 2025: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

July 18, 2025: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Aug. 8, 2025: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 21, 2025: Citi Field, Queens, New York

Sept. 5, 2025: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Sept 20, 2025: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 4, 2025: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Oct. 18, 2025: Superdome, New Orleans

Nov. 1, 2025: Seminole Hard Rock, Hollywood, Florida

Nov. 15, 2025: Ford Field, Detroit

March 14, 2025, 2026: Rogers Center, Toronto, Ontario

April 10, 2026: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York

May 22, 2026: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

June 6, 2026: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, UK

June 20, 2026: Anfield, Liverpool, UK

July 3, 2026: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

The concerts featured either Sting, Rod Stewart or Stevie Nicks and several of the now canceled dates had been rescheduled from earlier concerts after he underwent surgery. He did not specify why the surgery was done, Billboard reported.

