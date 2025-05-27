Billie Eilish takes home 7 AMA awards; Janet Jackson named icon: See complete list of winners

Billie Eilish made a clean sweep after she was nominated for seven American Music Awards.
Bruno Mars, Beyoncé and SZA were also among the winners.
Eilish was nominated for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, and Favorite Pop Song categories, winning all of them during Monday night’s ceremony.
Beyoncé was awarded Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album, her first AMA country music awards.
Post Malone also won in the country category for Favorite Male Country Artist.
Eminem won his first AMAs in 15 years for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album.
An icon in her own right, Jennifer Lopez was tapped as the host.
But it was Janet Jackson who received the AMA’s ICON Award, as “an artist whose music has had undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry.” She performed several songs, including “Someone to Call My Lover” and “All For You.”
Rod Stewart also performed after being named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his six-decade career, ending the show with his hit “Forever Young.”
Here is the complete list of winners:
- Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish
- New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams
- Album of the Year: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
- Song of the Year: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”
- Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish
- Favorite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With a Smile”
- Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars
- Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish
- Favorite Pop Album: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
- Favorite Pop Song: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”
- Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone
- Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé
- Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay
- Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”
- Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
- Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem
- Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”
- Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
- Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd
- Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA
- Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
- Favorite R&B Song: SZA “Saturn”
- Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
- Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G
- Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
- Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”
- Favorite Latin Song: Shakira “Soltera”
- Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
- Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots “Clancy”
- Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”
- Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
- Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla
- Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM
- Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
- Social Song of the Year: Doechii “Anxiety”
