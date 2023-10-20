Army private who fled to North Korea, detained by military, charged with desertion and other charges

WASHINGTON — Army Pvt. Travis T. King who returned earlier month to the United States after fleeing to North Korea has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday evening, according to The Associated Press.

King is facing eight counts according to a charging document obtained by the AP. Officials spoke with the AP on the condition of anonymity since the charges have not been publicly announced.

King crossed into North Korea earlier this year from South Korea. He has been charged by the army with desertion, assaulting other soldiers and soliciting child pornography, according to documents obtained by CBS News.

King was released into the custody of the United States, senior U.S. officials announced at the end of September, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. King crossed into North Korea on July 19. His return was facilitated with the help of the government in Sweden.

“U.S. officials have secured the return of [Army] Pvt. Travis King from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said using a formal name for North Korea.

“We appreciate the hard work of personnel in the Army, United States Forces Korea, and across the Department of Defense, along with our State Department colleagues, to bring Pvt. King back to the United States, and we thank the governments of Sweden and the People’s Republic of China for their assistance,” he said.

King was transferred from China to a U.S. base for a full evaluation and to address any medical or emotional concerns, the Defense Department said.

Less than a month later, it was learned that King has been detained by the military and has been charged with desertion and child pornography, according to the AP.

“A mother knows her son, and I believe something happened to mine while he was deployed,” his mother, Claudine Gates said in a statement obtained by the AP. She states that her son should be “afforded the presumption of innocence.”

Reuters reported that King had already been expected to face disciplinary actions once he was released into the custody of the U.S. after he was released from detention in South Korea. He served two months on assault charges, according to the AP. He was supposed to be back in Fort Bliss, Texas for possible other disciplinary actions and discharge. He was brought to the airport and taken to customs where he later joined a civilian tour at the Korean border village. Then he reportedly crossed the border into North Korea.

King was expelled by North Korea and he was flown to an Air Force base in Texas. The AP reported that at the time it was not clear why North Korea expelled him.

King became the first American detained in North Korea in about five years, the AP reported. If convicted, King could face up to three years in prison for desertion.

No further information has been released.