American Red Cross issues second national blood supply crisis in history

The American Red Cross is in dire need of blood donations, not just in individual communities but nationwide.

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The Red Cross declared a national blood supply crisis for only the second time in its history.

“Blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low, worsening the emergency shortage and threatening patient care,” it said.

The organization said it is limiting distribution of type O to hospitals and warned that some patients may not get the blood they need.

Blood donations are not keeping up with the need, with the Red Cross citing extreme heat, poor air quality and several foodborne illnesses contributing to lower summer donations.

There is less than a one-day national supply of type O positive, the Red Cross said.

If you are able to donate, you can use the blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767.

The only other time the organization declared a crisis was January 2022.

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