Alec Baldwin indicted on manslaughter charge in ‘Rust’ shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin again faces a manslaughter charge in the deadly 2021 shooting on the set of “Rust” after a grand jury indicted him Friday.
Prosecutor Kari Morrissey confirmed the indictment to The New York Times. It came exactly one year after involuntary manslaughter charges earlier filed against Baldwin were dropped.
Special prosecutors brought the case to a grand jury in Santa Fe this week, The Associated Press reported.
In a statement obtained Friday by CNN, attorneys for Baldwin said, “We look forward to our day in court.”
Authorities said Baldwin was setting up for a scene while holding a prop revolver when the gun went off, firing a bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
Baldwin has repeatedly denied that he pulled the trigger. However, in a report filed in court, firearms expert Lucien Haag said the gun’s trigger would have had to have been pulled to fire the gun.
