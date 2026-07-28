6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan

A large earthquake shook Kumamoto, Japan, on Tuesday, leaving behind damage and injuries.

Initially, it was listed as a 7.1 quake by the U.S. Geological Survey but was then revised to a 6.8.

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The quake hit at about 3:27 a.m. ET or 4:27 p.m. local time in Japan. The epicenter was near Uto, The Washington Post reported.

The Aeon Mall shopping center suffered a collapse of its second floor, trapping shoppers. It is not known how many people may be trapped in the rubble, The Associated Press reported.

An explosion was heard before the collapse.

Twenty to 30 employees have not been able to be contacted, NHK and CNN reported. Police are trying to determine if they’re trapped inside the building.

CNN reported that most customers were able to evacuate, but emergency services are trying to determine if any are missing as well.

NHK reported that about 50 people were hurt so far. They are being treated at a Hikawa hospital.

Firefighters are not able to access the building from the first floor, delaying rescue operations.

About a dozen homes in Kumamoto have collapsed, with four people trapped inside them, according to the Times.

A Nippon paper factory also had severe damage and several people are unaccounted for, NHK reported. A company employee told Japan’s public broadcaster that they are still “gathering information on whether there are any casualties, but we are concerned because we have not been able to make contact,” CNN reported.

Kumamoto Castle, one of the country’s oldest castles, was damaged. A stone wall partially collapsed, according to The New York Times. The landmark was built in 1607 and was known for a siege during the Satsuma Rebellion of 1877.

A shrine at Yatsushiro Castle Ruins also collapsed.

About 3,600 members of the military have been deployed to Kumamoto for relief efforts, The New York Times reported.

A tsunami alert was issued but was lifted after two hours.

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