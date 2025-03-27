6 killed, dozen injured when tourist sub sinks

HURGHADA, Egypt — Six people were killed when a tourist submarine sank in the Red Sea.

Rescue crews were able to save most of the people on board, according to officials in Hurghada, Egypt.

It had carried about 45 people, including children, all from Russia, according to the Russian embassy.

Several other people were injured, including four who were in critical condition and were taken to local hospitals. There are conflicting reports as of Thursday morning on how many people were hurt. Some outlets reported nine while others reported 19.

The sub, Sindbad, was about a kilometer, about six-tenths of a mile, from shore when it crashed.

It was on an underwater excursion to look at the coral reef.

Sindbad Submarines travel to 82 feet deep in the sea to explore “500 meters of coral reef and its marine inhabitants.” The company has two of the world’s 14 recreational submarines in the world.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the incident.

