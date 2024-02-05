Trending

2024 Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift announces new album

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Taylor Swift

New album: Taylor Swift accepts a Grammy Award for best Pop Vocal Album for “Midnights” and announced that she was releasing a new album on April 19. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Taylor Swift used the occasion of winning her 13th Grammy Award to drop a surprise.

>> Read more trending news

No, it had nothing to do with an NFL player.

After accepting her first Grammy of the evening, Swift announced that a new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” will be released on April 19.

“OK, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift began after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for “Midnights.” “I want to say thank you to the fans, by telling you a secret, that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years.

“Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’”

“I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you.”

A post on Swift’s Instagram account went live, revealing what appears to be the album’s artwork,

" target="_blank">Variety reported.

The singer also posted a photograph of a handwritten note, that could be lyrics from an upcoming song.

Super Bowl LVIII: How Taylor Swift’s lucky number 13 connects to Chiefs

“And so I enter into evidence/My tarnished coat of arms

“My muses, acquired like bruises/My talismans and charms

“The tick, tick, tick of love bombs/My veins of pitch black ink

“All’s fair in love and poetry…”

She ended the post with, “Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

Swift threw many of her fans a curve, as they were expecting her to formally announce “Reputation,” the final album in her “Taylor’s Version” recording project, according to Variety.

She had changed her social media avatars to black and white, which was “Reputation’s” color scheme, the entertainment news website reported.

Image 1 of 26

Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!