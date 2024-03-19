2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for racist torture, abuse of 2 Black men

JACKSON, Miss. — Two former Mississippi deputies were sentenced to prison on Tuesday for torturing and abusing two Black men last year.

One of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Hunter Elward, 31, was sentenced to 241 months in federal prison on Tuesday morning, WJTV reported. Another deputy, Jeffrey Middleton, was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison several hours later, according to the television station.

The two former deputies were among six law enforcement officials who called themselves the Goon Squad, The New York Times reported. Three other former deputies and a former police officer who admitted to torturing Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker will be sentenced later this week, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

Former deputies Christian Dedmon and Daniel Opdyke will be sentenced on Wednesday, while former deputy Brett McAlpin and Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield will be sentenced on Thursday, WJTV reported.

U.S. District Judge Tom Lee sentenced Elward to the maximum sentence, calling the former deputy’s actions “despicable,” WLBT-TV reported.

Elward pleaded guilty last year to 12 federal counts, including 11 counts in connection to the torture of the two men, according to the television station. That included one charge of shooting Jenkins, 33, in the mouth. The shot severed the victim’s tongue and caused nerve damage that affected his ability to speak.

Middleton pleaded guilty in August to federal charges of conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice related to the incident, according to CNN.

“I don’t think any commentary is necessary because it’s so apparent the egregious and despicable nature of the crimes,” Lee said during Elward’s sentencing. “And the (impact) the conduct has had on the victims, that a sentence at the top of the guidelines is more than justified, is what the defendant deserves, what the victim deserves and the community deserves.”

On Jan. 24, 2023, the six former officers burst into a Rankin County home without a warrant, then used a stun gun on Jenkins and Parker, 36, the Clarion-Ledger reported. The officers beat the two men and assaulted them with a sex toy, according to the Times.

Prosecutors said the officers handcuffed the two men and poured milk, alcohol and chocolate syrup over their faces, The Associated Press reported. They forced the men to strip naked and shower together to cover the mess while mocking them with racial slurs.

Elward then shot Jenkins in the mouth, and officers conceived a coverup that included planting drugs and a gun. False charges stood against Jenkins and Parker for months, WJTV reported.

The coverup unraveled after one officer told the sheriff he had lied, leading to confessions from the others, according to the television station.

“They tried to take my manhood away from me,” Jenkins said in a written impact statement to the court read by his attorney, Malik Shabazz, on Tuesday morning, the Clarion-Ledger reported. “I don’t ever think I’ll be the person I was.”

In his impact statement, also read by Shabazz, Parker said the incident “left a scar on me that will last forever,” the Clarion-Ledger reported.

“I never knew the ones that were sworn to protect and serve me would be the ones that I needed protection from,” Parker wrote. “I don’t know if I will ever be able to sleep again at night. I’m in constant fear someone will break into my home and terrorize me. I fear that I will get attacked again or killed by the police in Rankin.

“They should be given what they gave me and Michael Jenkins, no mercy.”

Before sentencing, Elward turned to the victims and asked for forgiveness, WLBT reported.

“I was raised as a Christian, and I’ve slacked off, but I’m going to do better and seek counseling. … That’s my only way out, the only choice I have now,” Elward said. “I accept all responsibility. I’m going to accept the court’s decision today. Regardless, I hope you understand I am truly sorry.”

Parker, sitting on the front row surrounded by family and friends, stood up and said, “I forgive you,” according to the television station.

During his sentencing hearing, Middleton, who was the supervisor on the night of the incident, said he accepted responsibility for his actions, CNN reported.

“I made some very poor, life-changing decisions. They were morally and legally wrong,” Middleton said.

Parker was not as forgiving to Middleton as he was to Elward.

“I’m offended that Jeffrey Middleton is not apologetic, and is trying to make light of his role in these torture sessions, and crimes,” Parker wrote. “He used a sword to hit me.”

