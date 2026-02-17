Shia LaBeouf arrested after reported disturbance during Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Police arrested actor Shia LaBeouf in New Orleans during Mardi Gras after responding to reports of an assault in the French Quarter.

Officers responded to a street in the French Quarter around 12:45 a.m. after two men reported being assaulted.

Police said LaBeouf was involved in a disturbance at a business in the French Quarter and became increasingly aggressive.

Multiple people attempted to restrain him, and police said he again punched the same man and also struck another person in the nose.

He was restrained until officers arrived. He was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.