Senate reaches potential deal to end government shutdown, source says

By WSB Radio News Staff
(candu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A potential breakthrough has been reached to end the 40-day government shutdown, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

At least eight Senate Democrats are reportedly prepared to vote in favor of advancing a funding measure as soon as Sunday night. While no votes have been formally scheduled, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters, “We plan to vote today” as part of an effort to reopen the government.

If approved, the measure would mark a significant step toward ending the prolonged shutdown that has halted government operations and disrupted services nationwide.

