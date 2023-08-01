Daughter of fallen deputy gets escort from sheriff for first day of school

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The daughter of a fallen Bibb County deputy was escorted to class by Sheriff David Davis on her first day of school.

Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed to death by an inmate at the Bibb County Jail in 2021 when several deputies were moving that inmate to an observation cell for suicide watch after he stated he would harm himself.

During the process of transporting the inmate to the observation cell, the sheriff’s office says the inmate started a fight with the deputies and grabbed one of the deputies’ knives, and stabbed Knight and another deputy.

Knight later died at the hospital. The other deputy survived the attack.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Davis and his deputies escorted Knight’s daughter, Zemirah Joy Knight, into her school, down the hallways, and into her first class.

Zemirah was all smiles and thanked the sheriff and deputies with a hug before class began.

©2023 Cox Media Group