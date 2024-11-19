Q: I’m tired of carrying firewood... What are my alternatives?

Q – I think I am tired of buying cords of wood, stacking that wood, moving it in the house while it’s raining, and scooping ashes. What are my alternatives?

John in Decatur

A – If you are truly tired of all the above – and a lot of people are – then welcome to the world of gas logs.

Gas logs are a great way to enjoy the beauty and heat of a fireplace, without the mess.

Gas logs come in two types – vented and non-vented. Each style has its own pros and cons.

Vented Gas Logs.

Provide a rich look and yellow flame like real wood.

You can use them in a regular wood burning fireplace with the damper open to vent the gas fumes.

Won’t provide as much heat as regular wood or even as much as non-vented gas logs.

Some minor maintenance could be necessary.

Non-vented Gas Logs

Produce a flame that is generally not as full and colorful as vented logs.

Does not require a chimney.

Operates at 99.9% efficiency.

Provides a good back-up heat source.

Logs should come with an Oxygen Depletion Sensor which will shut off the gas logs if oxygen levels become too low in the home.

You should install a CO detector as well to monitor for too much carbon dioxide in the home.

Can introduce moisture into your home, and should be stopped on occasion to allow fresh air replenish. It is not a bad idea to have a window near the fireplace open a crack during their use.

Make sure you have your logs professionally installed and serviced to make sure they will work at an optimum level.

While both work well, I prefer the vented gas logs. There is something about burning gas in my house without ventilation that just doesn’t sit well with me.

Always remember with any fire in your fireplace – you are lighting a fire, inside your home, on purpose. It’s best to use all the safety measures available…