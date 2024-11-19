Q: I can feel a draft near my windows. Do I need replacements?

Q – I can feel a draft coming in around my windows. Does this mean I need replacement windows? I really can’t afford them at this time…

Roberta in Marietta

A – Is it time for new windows? Normally I would tell you yes. New insulated windows can help to lower your energy bill by as much as 40%.

However, you may be able to buy some time by looking at a few easy options.

Caulk completely around each window and door frame. I mean completely around. Often times whomever installed the windows and doors only caulked up each side as far as they could reach, then stopped.

Use a paintable caulk so you can touch up the caulk and make it blend in with your walls.

Also make sure your door is sealed. Weather stripping around the inside of the door frame not only seals out the cold air, but is easy to do, and as an added bonus, keeps the cold air inside during the summer months.

One last thing to check is your attic opening. Install a cover in your attic stairway door. Attic stair insulation doors are made and can be purchased at your local big box store for you to install.

By doing those three simple things you will be surprised how much you will cut down any cold drafts blowing through your house while you actually lower your energy bills.