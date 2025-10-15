Q – How do I know if my fireplace is ready for action?

Doug in Sandy Springs

A – With colder evenings in the forecast, now is probably the most pro-active time to get your fireplace ready for burning. Here are some things that need addressing:

Have a certified chimney sweep come and sweep out your chimney after every cord of wood burned and especially at the beginning of each burning season. A good sweep can also do a chimney inspection to see if yours has sustained any damage to its major parts: the chimney cap, the flue lining, outside mortar, and the damper.

Trees. Branches from nearby trees should be no closer than 15’ from your chimney. Trim them back every season.

Clean soot from the hearth and fireplace area. Warm, soapy water and a brush should do the trick.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that you don’t need a chimney sweep because you ‘burn aluminum cans’ or ‘creosote cleaning logs’ in your fireplace. While they may soften the creosote in the flue, those products do not clean it away.

Also - make sure your wood pile is ready. It should not be resting right up against your house as firewood makes a great shelter and pests love shelter in the cold. There are even bugs that will use your firewood to hibernate in, and bringing the wood into the warm environment of your home leads them to waking up and moving about.

The nerve.