Q - Double paned windows, argon gas, krypton gas... What are the best replacement windows?

Q – We are looking into getting new replacement windows in our house. We’ve had several quotes, some on plain double paned windows, some with argon gas and others with krypton gas.

Which is the best?

Dawn – Norcross

A – Ahhh – new windows. The Department of Energy says that new windows can lower your energy bill by up to 40%. That’s a pretty good incentive to replace the old, leaky ones.

Both argon and krypton gas will improve the thermal performance of your windows. Argon is inexpensive, nontoxic, nonreactive, clear, and odorless. Krypton (insert your Superman joke here) offers a better thermal performance but is more expensive to produce.

For once however, you are probably better off to go with the less expensive argon. Even though it is a little less efficient, it is just fine for this climate. Krypton tends to be a bit of an over-kill in our neck of the woods.

Enjoy your new windows. Make sure you get the kind that tilt in so your hubby will be able to clean them easier.

Even better, get some that - other than keeping the glass clean - are maintenance free. Even better yet, you can get windows that come with free glass replacement if the glass breaks!

This is the perfect time of the year to get new windows.

Get on it now. Thank me later…