President Trump to tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices climb

President Donald Trump says he plans to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower rising gas prices amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Trump said the release is aimed at increasing supply and easing the burden on drivers, and that the reserve would be replenished once prices stabilize.

The International Energy Agency also announced on Wednesday the release of 400 million barrels of oil. Before the war, millions of barrels of oil passed through the strait every day. However, tanker traffic has “all but stopped,” according to Faithe Birol, executive director of the IEA.

Georgia leaders are also watching gas prices closely.

Gov. Brian Kemp said he is considering a temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax.

“We’re just going to continue to watch the market for a few more days and we’ll monitor that as we go,” Kemp said.

Rising fuel costs are also affecting other sectors, including agriculture. Georgia farmers report that higher fuel costs are adding pressure to operations already coping with broader economic challenges.

Georgia state officials and federal officials are continuing to track developments in the Middle East and their impact on energy markets, gas prices, and national security.