White House to brief Congress on Venezuela as legal questions continue over U.S. actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Top White House officials are expected to brief all members of Congress on the situation in Venezuela and the ouster of now-former President Nicolás Maduro, as questions grow about U.S. involvement in the country.

The Senate is expected to be briefed at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with a House briefing scheduled later in the day.

The briefings come as new details emerge about U.S. oversight of Venezuelan oil. President Donald Trump says Venezuelan authorities have agreed to turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, which he says will be sold at market value. Trump says the revenue will benefit both the people of Venezuela and the United States.

For reference, the U.S. consumed just over 20 million barrels of oil per day over the past month.

The White House briefings also follow U.S. military strikes in Venezuela and continued threats by President Trump of similar action against other countries, including Colombia. Emory University international law professor Laurie Blank says such threats violate international law.

“Threatening to use force is itself a violation of international law,” Blank said, adding that it “doesn’t lead to stability” or “friendly relations.”

Blank says the U.S. actions could prompt other countries, including China and Russia, to change how they operate. She also says there are lingering legal questions about Maduro’s status and whether he would be treated as a prisoner of war.

Meanwhile, sources tell correspondent Rachel Scott that the U.S. has given Venezuela’s interim leader a list of demands that must be met before the U.S. will allow Venezuela to sell more oil. Those demands reportedly include severing economic ties with China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba, and agreeing to partner exclusively with the U.S. on oil production while favoring the U.S. in heavy crude sales.

President Trump says the oil being turned over will be sold at market value, with proceeds controlled by the U.S. It is estimated the sale could generate between $1.65 billion and $2.75 billion. However, correspondent Nancy Cordes reports industry experts say gaining access to Venezuela’s oil reserves could cost billions of dollars, particularly at a time when oil prices are already low.

The briefings come as legal questions grow about the Trump administration’s actions in Latin America.

