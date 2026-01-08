Venezuela reports 100 killed in U.S. operation; poll shows limited U.S. support

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Venezuela’s interior minister now says a U.S. operation that led to the capture of now-former President Nicolás Maduro killed at least 100 people, including civilians.

Officials say many of those killed were members of Maduro’s security team, along with at least 32 Cuban military and intelligence officers. It had previously been announced that more than 30 Cuban officers were killed during the violence. The interior minister also says Maduro’s wife suffered a head injury during the raid.

Meanwhile, the White House says it will control the money generated from the sale of Venezuelan oil after the U.S. seized two additional oil tankers linked to the country.

As tensions grow in the region, President Donald Trump has said a similar operation in Colombia sounds “good” to him. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has responded by calling on Colombians to unite and mobilize to defend the country’s sovereignty and democracy.

New polling shows the U.S. actions in Venezuela are not popular with many Americans. CBS News Deputy Director of Surveys Jennifer De Pinto says a majority of Americans disapprove of the recent actions and do not support future military operations in Venezuela or other Latin American countries.

“When Americans believe trying to get access to Venezuela’s oil and expand U.S. power are big parts of the administration’s goals, they tend to disapprove,” De Pinto said. “When Americans think it’s a lot about stopping drugs, gangs, and terrorists, they are more approving of the U.S. actions in Venezuela.”

De Pinto says about 60 percent of those polled oppose further military action in Venezuela or elsewhere in the region if countries are not seen as cooperating with U.S. interests. She adds Americans are far more likely to support a crackdown when they believe it targets drug trafficking rather than oil reserves.