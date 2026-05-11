Trump nominates Cameron Hamilton to lead FEMA, a year after he was fired from the role

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — President Donald Trump nominated Cameron Hamilton Monday to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a surprising comeback for the former Navy SEAL who was fired from his role as FEMA's temporary leader last year after he defended its existence.

His nomination comes as the Trump administration has increasingly signaled it is backing away from promises to dismantle FEMA, an agency that has faced withering criticism by the president. The nomination of Hamilton, who argued abolishing FEMA was not in the country's best interests, is the latest indication of that change.

If confirmed, Hamilton would be the principal adviser to Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on emergency management and FEMA's first permanent administrator in Trump's second term. The agency has gone through three temporary leaders, including Hamilton's brief tenure from January to May 2025.

He would take over an embattled agency still reeling from Kristi Noem's turbulent leadership of the Department of Homeland Security, of which FEMA is part. FEMA's workforce has been worn down by mass staff departures, policies that hamstrung operations and a 75-day-long DHS shutdown that ended Apr. 30.

Hamilton will need to ensure the agency is prepared for summer disaster season, just weeks away, while answering to Trump, who is likely to expect major reforms after a council he appointed recommended sweeping changes last Friday.

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