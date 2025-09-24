Special election scheduled in November to replace Georgia Sen. Jason Esteves

ATLANTA — A special election will be held on November 18 to fill the District 35 seat in the Georgia State Senate former Sen. Jason Esteves announced he is running for governor.

Qualifying for candidates in the race begins next Monday.

“I entered the State Senate with two lessons from my mom in mind: treat people the way you want to be treated, and always leave your community better than how you found it,” Esteves said in a social media post after announcing his run for governor.

The election will determine who will represent District 35 for the remainder of the term while Esteves focuses on the governor’s race.