State senator Jason Esteves resigns to focus on his campaign for governor

ATLANTA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Esteves is resigning from his Atlanta-based Georgia state senate seat.
Esteves announcing his decision today on X, saying he wanted to focus on his campaign for governor.
Governor Kemp will now call a special election to fill the seat.
I entered the State Senate with two lessons from my mom in mind: treat people the way you want to be treated, and always leave your community better than how you found it. pic.twitter.com/k3DbHoUm8G— Jason Esteves (@jasonesteves) September 10, 2025