Local

State senator Jason Esteves resigns to focus on his campaign for governor

By WSB Radio News Staff
Jason Esteves Atlanta Photographer @markmorinii photo provided by Jason Esteves campaign (Mark Morin / @markmorinii)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Esteves is resigning from his Atlanta-based Georgia state senate seat.

Esteves announcing his decision today on X, saying he wanted to focus on his campaign for governor.

Governor Kemp will now call a special election to fill the seat.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!