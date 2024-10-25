Popular music executive Ray Daniels joins Vote or Else initiative to encourage Georgians to vote

ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta music executive, entrepreneur and media personality Ray Daniels is participating in the initiative Vote or Else to encourage Georgians to get out and vote ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

On Friday evening, Daniels is set to collaborate with Mobilize Justice and ONE MusicFest for a Vote or Else Townhall to “inspire voter participation and deepen civic engagement as we head toward the upcoming elections.”

According to officials, the initiative will feature a collaborative effort from artists, community leaders, religious figures and others to confront the many issues impacting the communities in and around the Atlanta area.

“Events like this bring meaningful discourse and highlight the commitment to a fair and just democracy in America, especially for communities often ignored or neglected in mainstream political discourse,” said Jason Carter, Co-Founder of ONE MusicFest.

The self-proclaimed “Culture Referee” has been canvassing throughout the week to help encourage Georgians to get to the polls ahead of the Nov. 5 election. He also joined hip-hop icon and activist Killer Mike, and many others at the Vote or Else National Town Hall & Conversation held at the Gathering Spot in Atlanta.

Several prominent local organizations including SEIU, Working Families Party, AAPI Victory Fund, and Until Freedom VOTE or ELSE partnered for the voting initiative on Oct. 23.

The guests discussed the “importance of using your voice and votes in the upcoming elections,” officials said. The discussion earlier this week also featured legendary Atlanta Falcons quarterback Micheal Vick, actresses Naturi Naughton and Latoya Tonodeo, radio personality Angie Martinez, and artists Icewear Vezzo, Jadakiss, Beanie Sigel, and Benny The Butcher.

“The importance of Black men and Black under-engaged communities voting in this election and every election moving forward cannot be understated,” Carter said.

The Vote or Else Townhall will be held at 7 p.m. To join the livestream on Twitch, RSVP at Mobilizejustice.org/voteorelse.

Several voting rallies featuring former president Barack Obama, former president Donald Trump, and Vice President Kamala Harris have been held in recent weeks as Trump and Harris are locked into close presidential race.

According to Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office Gabriel Sterling, more than 2 million Georgians have already voted ahead of the election.