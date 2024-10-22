Harris, Trump locked in tight race among Georgians 2 weeks out from election, new AJC poll shows

ATLANTA — A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution finds with just two weeks left until the November presidential election that the margins between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remain razor thin.

The AJC conducted the poll with the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs. They polled 1,000 likely voters across Georgia between Oct. 7-16. The margin of error was +/- 3.1 points.

Here’s what it found if the election was held today: 47% of voters said they would vote for Trump versus 43.4% who said they would vote for Harris. Another 8.2% of voters said they were still undecided over which candidate to vote for.

While Trump opened his lead by a little more than a point since the last AJC poll in September, there is still only a 3.6 difference between Trump and Harris, making it a statistical tie.

“It’s a really close race. Neither side has this in the bag,” University of Georgia political scientist Trey Hood, who oversaw the poll, told the AJC. “And that makes the next two weeks even more important.”

When it comes to male voters, Trump has a 31-point lead over Harris. When it comes to female voters, Harris has just over an 18-point lead over Trump. Black voters overwhelmingly are for Harris with 73.8% to Trump’s 7.6%, according to the poll.

When you look at age groups, Trump leads Harris with voters ages 18-29 by eight points. Voters ages 30-44, go for Harris by 10 points. Ages 45-64, Trump leads Harris by 9.8 points, and for voters 65+ it is almost an even split.

Harris has spent much of her campaign trying to get Republicans who may not agree with Trump’s views and policies to vote for her. According to this poll, 1.3% of Republican voters said they would.

Harris leads Trump with Independent by six points, but 16.2% of Independents say they are undecided on who to vote at this point. It’s a similar story with people who consider themselves as Moderates. While Harris has a bigger lead over Trump with that group, 31.5 points, another 11.9% of Moderate voters remain undecided. Even 11% of Democrats say they aren’t sure who to vote for, with just 2.2% of Republicans saying the same thing.

Across the board, there is great enthusiasm in this election. Across gender, race, and age, there is a considerable amount of people who say they are “very enthusiastic” about the 2024 election.

Georgians have been shattering early voting records since Day 1 of voting in this election.

When it comes to favorability, slightly more voters said Harris was unfavorable than favorable, 48.9% to 46.1% respectively.

It’s a similar story with Trump. 48.3% of voters have an unfavorable view of him, and 47.1% have a favorable view of Trump.

When asked who voters thought was going to win the presidential race in November, 41.5% of people said Trump and 39.5% said Harris.

This new poll shows the biggest issue impacting Georgia voters is inflation. The economy and preserving democracy tied with each other for second, followed by immigration and then abortion.