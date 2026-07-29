Obama endorses Iowa Democrat Turek for the US Senate in a video of them playing basketball

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrat Josh Turek got an assist Wednesday from former President Barack Obama, who endorsed his bid to flip a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat in a video of the two shooting hoops.

The seat held by retiring two-term Sen. Joni Ernst is among the tough targeted races for Democrats navigating a narrow path to winning the Senate majority. Turek faces Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Trump won Iowa by double digits in the last presidential election, and it's been more than a decade since a Democrat represented Iowa in the Senate. Still, Democrats think they have a fighting chance this cycle.

Turek, a state representative, played wheelchair basketball for the United States in four Paralympic Games. In the video, Turek and Obama play a game of I-O-W-A instead of horse.

"I know a little something about winning Iowa," Obama says, a reference to his 2008 caucus victory that launched the little-known U.S. senator from Illinois to the Democratic presidential nomination. Obama also carried Iowa in both the 2008 and 2012 general elections.

“Of all the things I’ve done in politics, Iowa was my favorite thing,” Obama goes on. “There was just a magic about regular folks showing up.”

With months to go before the midterm elections, Obama is already throwing his weight behind candidates this cycle. He joined U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico at a taco shop in Texas in May.

Known for his love of basketball, Obama had the White House tennis court modified so he could play basketball and had a professional grade basketball court installed at his Presidential Center. He met WNBA players, including Iowa native Caitlin Clark, at that court last week.

Against Turek, Obama says he got “whooped.”

“Now the ball’s in your court, Iowa,” Obama says. “Let’s make sure that we send Josh Turek to the United States Senate.”

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