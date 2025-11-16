Most Americans expect rising health insurance costs after government shutdown, survey shows

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the longest government shutdown in American history now over, a new survey shows many Americans are worried about what comes next; particularly when it comes to their health care costs.

Deputy Director of Elections and Surveys Jennifer DePinto says two-thirds of Americans expect health insurance premiums to rise in the coming months now that the shutdown has ended.

The findings come from a CBS News/YouGov survey that recontacted 1,288 U.S. adults in November after the shutdown concluded. The initial poll was conducted during the shutdown in late October, using a nationally representative sample of 2,100 adults.

The data highlights lingering public concern that, despite the government reopening, financial pressures, especially around health coverage may continue to grow.