Millions in grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics cut by Dept. of Health and Human Services

WASHINGTON, DC — The Department of Health and Human Services is cutting millions in grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The federal grants were for programs aimed at reducing sudden infant deaths, preventing birth defects, and the early detection of autism.

The announcement came after the group said it was suing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his vaccine policy.

An HHS spokesperson said the grants were canceled along with a number of other grants “because they no longer align with the department’s mission or priorities.”