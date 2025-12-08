Marjorie Taylor Greene says she won’t seek higher office after leaving Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Outgoing Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will not run for another political office after she steps down at the end of this month.

In a sit-down interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Greene again dismissed speculation that she plans to run for higher office. “I have zero plans, zero desire to run for president, I would hate the Senate, and I’m not running for governor,” she said.

Greene says her recent criticism of President Trump has resulted in escalating threats against her and her family. She told CBS she received “a pipe-bomb threat at my house and then… several direct death threats on my son,” adding those messages referenced Trump calling her a traitor. “Marjorie Traitor Greene. Those are death threats directly fueled by President Trump,” she said.

She also claimed that Republicans in Congress are reluctant to break with the president, saying many are “terrified to step out of line with the president.”

During the interview, Greene emphasized she identifies as “America first,” distinguishing her stance from the MAGA brand. “MAGA is President Trump’s phrase, that’s his political policies; I call myself America first,” she said.

As she exits Capitol Hill, Greene said she is not charting a political comeback. “Surprise surprise! I’m not your politician with a whole itinerary of plans or political ambitions,” she said.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.