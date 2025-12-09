Lawsuit challenges campaign finance rules ahead of 2026 governor’s race

ATLANTA — A political action committee (PAC) is challenging Georgia’s campaign finance laws, claiming the current system unfairly favors some candidates over others.

The group, Safe Affordable Georgia, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is running for governor in 2026 against several other Republicans, including Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones and Attorney General Chris Carr.

The PAC argues that state rules allow certain candidates to raise unlimited funds through leadership committees, giving them greater speech rights. The group says it is not seeking new restrictions, but instead wants the ability to participate “under the same rules” ahead of the primary.

The lawsuit asks the court to allow equal fundraising rules for all candidates in the upcoming governor’s race.