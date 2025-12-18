House passes GOP-backed health care bill; package omits extension of expiring ACA tax credits

WASHINGTON, DC — The House passes a Republican-backed health care bill that does not include an extension of expiring tax credits that help millions of Americans pay for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Despite four House Republicans defying Speaker Mike Johnson by signing onto a Democrat-led discharge petition to force this vote.

CBS News Nikole Kilion reports “Obviously, we are up against this deadline where these subsidies expire at the end of the year. Leader Jeffries called on the speaker to bring it up right away. Leader Schumer echoes that if the house passes this, he believes that Leader Thune should also bring it up for a floor vote.”

The bill now moves onto the Senate where it faces an uncertain future.