Government shutdown enters fifth week as airport delays and public division grow

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the federal government shutdown stretches into its 33rd day, staffing shortages are leading to major delays at some of the nation’s busiest airports.

Air traffic controllers, who are considered essential employees, continue to work without pay. This marks their first full week without receiving a paycheck. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CBS’ Face the Nation that safety remains the department’s top priority.

“President Trump has tried to make it less painful on the American people,” Duffy said. “We’re looking for pots of money to pay essential workers, but there are really strict rules around what money we can use and how we can use it, and we have to follow the law.”

A new CBS News poll highlights growing public division over the Trump administration’s immigration policies. According to CBS News Deputy Director of Surveys Jennifer DePinto, more than half of Americans believe Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been too tough in detaining and stopping people, more so than not tough enough.

The survey also found that 58% of respondents oppose ICE officers wearing masks during operations. Roughly one in four Americans said they support the agency’s deportation program overall but still believe officers should not conceal their identities.

The same poll shows continued skepticism about the state of the economy. Many respondents say prices remain high, few expect much improvement in the coming months, and most Americans remain opposed to tariffs. Additionally, a majority expressed concern that artificial intelligence could lead to widespread job losses.

As the shutdown continues to take a strain on federal workers and public services nationwide, negotiations in Washington remain at a standstill.