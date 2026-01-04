Georgia politicians offer mixed reactions to U.S. military action in Venezuela

ATLANTA — Georgia’s political leaders are offering mixed reactions following U.S. military strikes in Venezuela.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock criticized the military action while acknowledging Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as a dictator.

“Americans do not want U.S. troops involved in yet another endless war or their government running another government,” Warnock said.

Warnock added that while he was relieved no U.S. service members were killed, he believes the Trump administration owes Americans answers justifying the attack. He also said Congress needs to step in to check the president’s authority.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also condemned the military operation. In a post on X, Greene questioned the motivation behind the strikes, suggesting they were less about drugs and more about oil.

She described the action as a move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies and said Americans are “disgusted” with what she called the government’s never-ending military aggression and support of foreign wars.

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Mike Collins praised the action in a post on X. Collins celebrated what he described as the arrest of Maduro, calling him a “narco-terrorist” responsible for flooding the United States with drugs and violence.