First court hearing set for Maduro following U.S. military capture

NEW YORK — Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are set to make their first court appearances in a New York courtroom Monday after their capture during a covert U.S. military operation.

Maduro is scheduled to appear at noon in a court known for handling some of the nation’s most significant terrorism and national security cases. Legal contributor Jessica Levinson says the hearing will be procedural, focusing on ensuring Maduro understands the charges against him, is advised of his rights, and addresses detention and scheduling matters. Levinson says Maduro is not expected to be released on bail.

An indictment accuses Maduro, members of his family, and his cabinet of conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States, and multiple weapons-related charges.

Levinson notes the allegations are not new, pointing to a 2020 Justice Department case accusing Maduro of leading a narco-terrorism conspiracy that used state power to facilitate large-scale cocaine trafficking into the U.S.

Correspondent Lionel Moise reports prosecutors claim Maduro played a central role in transporting thousands of tons of cocaine, sold Venezuelan diplomatic passports to known drug traffickers, and moved drug proceeds using private planes under diplomatic cover.

Maduro and Flores are being held at a Brooklyn detention facility that has housed other high-profile defendants. Their arraignments come as the U.N. Security Council is set to meet Monday to discuss whether the U.S. operation that led to Maduro’s capture was permissible under international law.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela Charles Shapiro says the developments raise major questions about what comes next. He notes the U.S. did not leave military forces behind in Venezuela and says most government posts remain held by people loyal to the former regime, complicating any effort to establish a functioning democracy. Shapiro also warns the action could set a new global precedent, potentially emboldening other nations to justify similar actions against foreign leaders.

Shapiro says the U.S. justification could send dangerous signals internationally, questioning whether it might encourage Russia or China to pursue similar operations in Ukraine or Taiwan. He also warns the move could have ripple effects across Latin America, raising concerns about whether the U.S. could claim the right to seize leaders in other countries under similar circumstances.

Meanwhile, Cuba says 32 of its citizens were killed during the U.S. raid on Venezuela. Cuban officials say those killed were performing missions on behalf of the Cuban Armed Forces and Interior Ministry but did not provide further details. President Trump suggested the Cubans were defending Maduro during his capture.

Trump has said the U.S. is now “in charge” of Venezuela during a transition period, though Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, has been installed as interim president.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the operation does not amount to a declaration of war, describing it instead as part of the U.S. fight against drug trafficking organizations.

Administration officials are expected to brief congressional leaders later Monday. Many Democrats have criticized the operation, saying it bypassed congressional approval and violated constitutional requirements.

As Maduro prepares to appear before a U.S. judge, Shapiro says many unanswered questions remain, including how long public support for his removal will last and how the U.S. plans to navigate the political and diplomatic fallout in the months ahead.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.