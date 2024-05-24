Politics

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to undergo procedure at Walter Reed, will transfer power to deputy

By TARA COPP

US Ukraine Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) (Kevin Wolf/AP)

By TARA COPP

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will undergo a medical procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday evening and will transfer power temporarily to his deputy as he continues to deal with bladder issues that arose in December following his treatment for prostate cancer, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The procedure is elective and minimally invasive, “is not related to his cancer diagnosis and has had no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis,” Ryder said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!