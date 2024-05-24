News

Police went to arrest N. GA man, find a ‘magic mushroom’ and pot grow house

By WSBTV.com News Staff

A Chattooga County man is behind bars after police said they discovered a grow house in his home while responding to an assault call.

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — A Chattooga County man is behind bars after police said they discovered a grow house in his home while responding to an assault call.

Summerville police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Seth Jordan Lindsay after he was accused of assaulting a woman.

“In addition to the indoor grow operation, officers located LSD, THC Wax, a significant quantity of marijuana and mushrooms, as well as several firearms and a firearm silencer,” police said in a Facebook post.

On top of being charged with battery, Lindsay is also facing a slew of drug charges. Police said more charges could be coming.

