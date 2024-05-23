OpenAI to start using news content from News Corp. as part of a multiyear deal

Joining news organizations that have chosen to collaborate rather than fight with the best-known artificial intelligence company, News Corp. has struck a multiyear deal to share news content with OpenAI for both training purposes and to answer questions from users.

As part of the deal, OpenAI will have access to both fresh and archived material from News Corp.'s major news publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, New York Post, The Daily Telegraph and others.

The companies would not talk about the length or value of the deal, although News Corp.'s Wall Street Journal said it could be worth more than $250 million over five years.

OpenAI has also made licensing deals with other media companies including The Associated Press, news publishing giants Axel Springer in Germany and Prisa Media in Spain, France’s Le Monde newspaper and the London-based Financial Times.

For the most part, those deals gave access to news content that OpenAI uses for training. But in the News Corp. deal, the artificial intelligence company will be allowed to use news content to answer questions from users. Google announced this month that it is changing its search engines to more directly address queries, instead of directing people to articles put out by news organizations.

Taking a different approach, The New York Times late last year sued OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing the companies of effectively stealing the work of its journalists for use in training chatbots.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said the News Corp. deal represents a proud moment for journalism and technology.

“Together, we are setting the foundation for a future where AI deeply respects, enhances and upholds the standards of world-class journalism,” he said.

Jason Cuomo, senior vice president for Moody's Ratings, said the deal is credit positive.

“Collaborating with the leader in generative AI validates the company’s approach to effectively monetizing the value of News Corp.’s media brands and validates the opportunity to grow sales and profitability in the news media segment," Cuomo said.

The Associated Press and OpenAI have a licensing and technology agreement that allows OpenAI access to part of AP's text archives.

AP Business Writer Matt O'Brien and Media Writer David Bauder contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.