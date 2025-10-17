Noticing an uptick in robocalls? You are not alone

DENVER, CO — If you have noticed an uptick in the number of robocalls you are receiving lately, you are not alone.

With newer AI technology, scam calls are sounding more and more human. They’re also happening more and more often.

According to the US PIRG Education Fund, such calls are at a 6-year high and up 20% over last year. PIRG stands for Public Interest Research Group.

Americans receive over 2.5 billion scam calls a month and victims are losing on average, almost $3,700.

31% of adults say they get at least one such call every day. US PIRG Education Fund finds that only 44% of phone companies have completely installed consumer protection software that was mandated by Congress in 2019.

You should never answer an unfamiliar number. Always let it go to voicemail.

If a call sounds fishy, hang up.