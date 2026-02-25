New lawsuit alleges intimidation of people filming immigration officers

A new lawsuit claims the Department of Homeland Security’s surveillance capabilities are being used to intimidate people who take videos of immigration officers.

The suit alleges ICE agents are threatening to place individuals on databases and domestic terrorist watch lists in an effort to silence them.

According to the lawsuit, one observer followed an ICE vehicle and later realized the agent was leading her to her home, where he began honking aggressively.

In another case outlined in the suit, an observer followed an agent to their own home. The agent allegedly told the observer, “This is a warning. We know you live right here.”

The lawsuit alleges the actions were intended to discourage people from recording immigration enforcement activity.