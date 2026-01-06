New cervical cancer screening guidelines released by Health Resources and Services Administration

ROCKVILLE, MD — New cervical cancer screening guidelines from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) now recommend that people receive a high-risk HPV test, which checks for the virus types most likely to cause cervical cancer, every five years for average-risk women ages 30 to 65.

This can be done at the doctor’s office or by the patient at home.

“These updates represent a significant step forward in cervical cancer screening and will improve screening rates and save lives,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “By expanding screening options and removing cost barriers, we’re helping more women take an active role in protecting their health and their future.”

For women ages 21 to 29, the recommendations stay the same to have a Pap test every three years.

The new option will be covered by private insurance beginning in January 2027.