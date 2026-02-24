New bill would require tariff refunds after Supreme Court ruling

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Democrats are unveiling new legislation that would require the Trump administration to issue tariff refunds.

The bill would require the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection to pay refunds of up to $175 billion for all “unlawfully collected duties.”

The proposal follows a Supreme Court ruling that Trump’s implementation of sweeping tariffs exceeded his authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The legislation sets a deadline of 180 days after enactment for the administration to process all refunds and requires Customs and Border Protection to pay interest.

The measure would also require Customs and Border Protection to report to Congress every 30 days on the status of refunds until all the fees are paid back.