Nationwide protests target Tesla in “Global Day of Action” against Elon Musk

Protesters gathered outside Tesla dealerships across the United States and abroad this weekend as part of the “Tesla Takedown,” a growing global movement opposing Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his political influence.

More than 200 protests were held at U.S. Tesla locations on Saturday. The coordinated effort, dubbed a “Global Day of Action,” called on Tesla owners to sell their vehicles and divest from Tesla stock as a symbolic stand against Musk.

The protests center around Musk’s recent role as head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a controversial agency created under the administration of President Donald Trump. In cities across the U.S. and Europe, protesters voiced outrage over what they describe as a purging of government spending.

In Atlanta’s Druid Hills neighborhood, crowds gathered outside a Tesla dealership, holding signs denouncing Musk and encouraging people to boycott the company.

Organizers of the Tesla Takedown say they will continue their campaign, urging consumers to avoid Tesla products and pressuring investors to “tank the stock” as a way to push back against Musk’s influence.