Wide receiver rankings for 2024 fantasy football

There has been something of a merry-go-round at the top wide receiver in fantasy football drafts the past few seasons. Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill — all have held claim to the No. 1-ranked WR.

Looks like it's CeeDee Lamb's turn.

There's a chance the Cowboys' star wideout could inhale even more targets and catches this season than he did last.

Regardless, the wide receiver looks loaded once again, especially now that it's been infused by even more rookie talent, led by All-World prospect, Marvin Harrison Jr. How high will drafters select the new Cardinals' WR1?

Who is your favorite fantasy football wide receiver for the 2024 season?