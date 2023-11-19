Week 12 overreaction: Michigans 'Uncle T' enters the chat, Washington deserves top-4 & Jordan Travis' impactful injury at FSU

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde break down the latest in the Michigan football sign-stealing drama and take a deep dive into what happens at Florida State after QB Jordan Travis’ injury.

The ball of yarn that is Michigan football continues to come undone as news broke last week that allaged sign-stealer Connor Stalions was funded by a Michigan booster known as ‘Uncle T’. Through all the distractions, Michigan continues to win games, which has elevated the stakes for their matchup next weekend against an Ohio State team that is playing with great momentum.

Meanwhile, Ohio State dismantled Minnesota this weekend, so the guys discuss the weaknesses of this Michigan team and how quarterback JJ McCarthy needs to step-up in order to beat their longtime rival next Saturday.

Georgia dominated Tennessee on Saturday, leaving no questions as to who the #1 team in college football is. The development of Carson Beck has been huge as Georgia isn’t only dangerous defensively, but they can now score in confident fashion.

Florida State’s star quarterback Jordan Travis had to leave the game on Saturday with a bad lower body injury. It is expected that Travis’s year is done, which leaves many questions about FSU’s playoff hopes. If Florida State can stay undefeated, the CFP committee will have a very difficult decision to make, weighing if FSU with a backup quarterback is better than any of the 1-loss teams.

The Washington Huskies continue to win big games. Their latest was a 2-point win over Oregon State in very messy conditions. The crew believes that this win has cemented them as a top-4 team in the country as of right now. The Pac-12 has great depth and Washington has yet to lose, which should earn them a higher ranking.

Pac-12 coaching news was also buzzing this weekend as Jedd Fisch has made himself a top target for programs looking for a new head coach after his great turnaround at Arizona. Lincoln Riley is losing games at an unexpected pace, making the guys speculate how hot his seat is. Meanwhile, Chip Kelly was rumored to be on a very hot seat last week, but just pulled off a big win against USC, so perhaps his tenure at UCLA isn’t over yet.

New Mexico State got a huge payday on Saturday from Auburn. They had their cake and ate it too, as not only did they get paid $1.85 million to play the Tigers, but they also beat them by 21 points.

To close out the show, Dan, Ross & Pat give out their Small Sample Heisman awards & as always, Say Something Nice.

1:00 - Michigan plot thickens with the addition of ‘Uncle T’

13:22 - Ohio State is coming into form

18:30 - Nobody should want to play Georgia

22:32 - What happens to Florida State after the Jordan Travis injury?

30:26 - Washington needs to be ranked in the top four

40:09 - Should Lincoln Riley be on the hot seat?

43:04 - Will Arizona be able to retain Jedd Fisch?

47:12 - Auburn loses $1.85 million in a loss to New Mexico State

51:36 - Small Sample Heisman

56:45 - Say Something Nice

