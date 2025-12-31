Washington Monument lit with projections for start of America’s 250th anniversary celebration

WASHINGTON, DC — The Washington Monument will be illuminated as a giant birthday candle on New Year’s Eve to mark the start of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

There will also be a light show on the monument featuring patriotic projections showcasing American history.

The 250-foot birthday candle and New Year’s Eve countdown will have a fireworks show at midnight.

There will also be a patriotic theme to the ball drop in NYC Times Square.

Four minutes after the initial drop to ring in the new year at midnight, the ball will drop a second time with a red, white and blue light display and accompanying confetti.