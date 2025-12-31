Washington Monument lit with projections for start of America’s 250th anniversary celebration

WASHINGTON, DC — The Washington Monument will be illuminated as a giant birthday candle on New Year’s Eve to mark the start of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.
There will also be a light show on the monument featuring patriotic projections showcasing American history.
The 250-foot birthday candle and New Year’s Eve countdown will have a fireworks show at midnight.
There will also be a patriotic theme to the ball drop in NYC Times Square.
Four minutes after the initial drop to ring in the new year at midnight, the ball will drop a second time with a red, white and blue light display and accompanying confetti.
Beginning tonight through January 5, a narrative projection will illuminate the Washington Monument every hour on the hour from 7pm-11:30pm. It is the opening of a year-long series of events celebrating 250 years of American independence. Learn more at https://t.co/Ooj2t6PII3 pic.twitter.com/W82XHilzkC— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) December 31, 2025