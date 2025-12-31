National

Washington Monument lit with projections for start of America’s 250th anniversary celebration

Fourth of July 2022 Fireworks explode over the Washington Monument at the National Mall during the Independence Day celebrations in Washington, Monday, July 4, 2022 (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
WASHINGTON, DC — The Washington Monument will be illuminated as a giant birthday candle on New Year’s Eve to mark the start of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

There will also be a light show on the monument featuring patriotic projections showcasing American history.

The 250-foot birthday candle and New Year’s Eve countdown will have a fireworks show at midnight.

There will also be a patriotic theme to the ball drop in NYC Times Square.

Four minutes after the initial drop to ring in the new year at midnight, the ball will drop a second time with a red, white and blue light display and accompanying confetti.

